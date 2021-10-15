Under test and release’ programme, govt officials under tight itinerary free to travel abroad

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends the soft launch of Keluarga Malaysia at Auditorium Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur, October 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Putrajaya has announced today a pilot “test and release” programme to allow government officials to travel abroad freely from October 18, provided they adhere to strict and limited itinerary.

Among those listed under the pilot project are the rulers, ministers, deputy ministers, chief ministers, heads of states, state excos, members of Parliament and government officials.

“The implementation of this pilot project will be from October 18 and will be extended to business travellers in the near future,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement.

Under this programme, travellers will need to present supporting documents to the National Security Council and Ministry of Health, undergo a RT-PCR test three days before departing Malaysia, and one more at the entry point when returning to Malaysia.

Ismail Sabri said these conditions will apply to those who have been fully vaccinated as well while adding that it will be limited to those travelling from low-risk countries.

“I hope with these restrictions the public will make full use of it, but please be wary and have some sense of responsibility and be disciplined as well.

“Adhere to the SOPs, wear your face masks, keep your physical distance from one another and always look after yourself,” he added.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will join Melaka to move from Phase Three to Four of the National Recovery Plan on October 18, Putrajaya announced today.

Kelantan, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah will move from Phase Two to Three on the same day as well.