Proham says human rights protection starts at home after Malaysia wins UN Human Rights Council seat

Proham said Malaysia continues to be far behind in its commitment to the international human rights treaties. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The Society for Promotion of Human Rights (Proham) today urged the Malaysian government to fulfill all the pledges it has made on human rights after winning the election and securing one of the 18 seats in the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term.

Proham said while Malaysia’s success in taking a seat is interpreted as a recognition of the status of human rights as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Proham is of the view that such interpretation requires a reflection on the human rights situation in the country, to avoid using human rights as a tool for national interest.

“For instance, Malaysia continues to be far behind in its commitment to the international human rights treaties, and we are among the lowest in signing them.

“Thus far, Malaysia has only signed the Convention monitored by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD),” the non-governmental organisation said in a statement today.

Proham added that Malaysia has also ignored the National Human Rights Action Plan (NHRAP) despite spending money on producing related documents.

It said it is time for the government to review and update the NHRAP according to Malaysia's pledges to the UN Human Rights Council as human rights protection “must start from home.”

“At the same time, we also call the government to establish a human rights consultative council that includes the agencies, civil society organisations, academics, and private sectors,” they said.

Proham is an NGO created in 2011 by former members of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) and Royal Police Commission to promote and fight for human rights struggle in the country.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that Malaysia has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2022 -2024 term after it won one of the 18 seats with 183 votes.

Ismail shared the news on his Facebook posting saying Malaysia’s success in taking a seat in the UN Human Rights Council is a great achievement and “recognition of the status of human rights.”

Ismail also added that Malaysia is ready to play an active role as facilitator for conciliation, the enabler for cooperation and the builder of consensus.



