Jambatan Kedua urges public to use second bridge to Penang island to avoid congestion

— Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) today urged the public crossing to the island of Penang to use the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah (JSAHMS) Bridge to avoid traffic congestion.

In a statement, JKSB, as the JSAHMS concession holder, said it has prepared eight toll lanes to be in operation.

It said the toll lanes encompassed Smart Tag, Touch N Go and RFID services to facilitate and smoothen travel at a toll rate of only RM5.74 for class 1 vehicles.

“JSAHMS also offers the best safety features for the convenience of users such as a special lane for motorcyclists.

“Undeniably, JSAHMS is located further than other crossing modes but if considered from the angle of the convenience of the consumers, JSAHMS is the best alternative,” it said here today.

JKSB said JSAHMS is also a “direct dual carriageway” road directly linking Batu Kawan to the main areas of the island.

The statement said JSAHMS also connects Batu Kawan directly to the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) in Bayan Lepas.

JKSB, under the Minister of Finance Incorporated, was tasked with constructing, managing and maintaining JSAHMS.

The traffic situation in Penang is expected to build up starting today until next Tuesday following the relaxation on interstate travel and the holiday in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul on October 19. The lifting of interstate travel ban was announced by the government on October 11.

On Monday, Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin said 50,000 domestic tourists are expected to visit Penang this weekend and hotel bookings are anticipated to go up to 60 per cent. — Bernama