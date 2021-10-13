MCMC says nearly 19,000 residents in three districts in Sabah benefit from construction of six communication towers

The Malaysian Multimedia Communications Commission said they comprised residents of Kampung Bukit Qouin Ladang Sungai Kawah and Kampung Tamang Pulau Sebatik in Tawau, Kampung Kabimbangan and Kampung Igang-Igang in Semporna, as well as Kampung Kunak 3 and Kampung Telaga Tujuh in Kunak. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TAWAU, Oct 13 — Nearly 19,000 residents in the districts of Tawau, Semporna and Kunak are now able to enjoy faster and quality broadband service with the construction of six new communication towers under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) which are now fully operational.

The Malaysian Multimedia Communications Commission (MCMC), in a statement, said they comprised residents of Kampung Bukit Qouin Ladang Sungai Kawah and Kampung Tamang Pulau Sebatik in Tawau, Kampung Kabimbangan and Kampung Igang-Igang in Semporna, as well as Kampung Kunak 3 and Kampung Telaga Tujuh in Kunak.

“The residents can now enjoy faster and quality 4G mobile broadband services with the communication tower operating since July 30,” read the statement.

According to MCMC, construction and installation of transmitters are currently being carried out at three other communication tower sites in Tawau, namely Kampung Iban Kuala Nangsang, Kampung Sungai Udin Sabah Softwood and Kampung Skim Mesej Ladang Sungai Labah, Sebati, with the work scheduled to be completed by end of the year.

It also said a total of 16,480 premises, involving residential, industrial and commercial areas, as well as government departments in Tawau, Semporna, Kunak and Lahad Datu, have been provided access to high-speed fixed line broadband services.

Another 2,051 premises are still in the process of implementation and will be ready in March next year, it said.

Apart from that, efforts are made to improve mobile broadband services, with the upgrading of existing transmitter stations to 4G technology.

A total of 467 existing transmitter stations had been upgraded, while 415 other transmitter stations are being upgraded in stages and would benefit residents in Tawau and the surrounding areas districts in March next year.

Meanwhile, work is in progress to provide Internet service using satellite technology via the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) at 21 locations, namely in Tawau (eight), Semporna (two), Kunak (three) and Lahad Datu (eight), which is expected to be completed in January next year. — Bernama