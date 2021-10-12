Wan Junaidi: Revocation of emergency ordinances deferred to next Dewan Rakyat meeting

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur October 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The motion to debate and pass the proposed revocation of the emergency ordinances as provided for in Article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution will be brought to the next meeting of Dewan Rakyat.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar announced during the sitting today.

“I call for the motion brought forth by the Prime Minister on the revocation of the emergency ordinances listed as number 13 in today’s Order Paper to be brought to the next meeting too,” he said before the start of the Minister’s Question Time.

According to the Order Paper, the ordinances include the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Emergency (Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Wan Junaidi also said that eight bills scheduled for second and third readings today would also be brought to the next meeting.

The bills are the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Bill 2020, Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020, Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill 2020, Malaysia Deposit Insurance Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2021, Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2021, Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021, Small Estates (Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2021).

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi in a statement said the decision was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob following a request by the Opposition leader to delay the tabling of the motion.

The request was made to allow more time for the motion to be debated by Members of the Parliament before passing the resolution, the statement read.

“If we were to table it today, we will only have one hour to debate on the motion. I am requesting for the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to defer this to the next session so that we can allocate one whole day to debate on this motion,” said Wan Junaidi before the request was approved by Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun. — Bernama