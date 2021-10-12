Travel bubble for foreign tourists? Senior minister says up to Tourism Ministry

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaking to the media at a press conference in Parliament’s media centre, October 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — There will be no more local travel bubbles since interstate travel has now been permitted, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

However, the senior minister said it is up to the Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) if it wishes to implement such a concept for foreign tourists coming into the country.

“On the first question linked to Langkawi, when we allowed everyone to cross state borders, there is no longer a need to create the tourism bubble.

“However, if Datuk Seri Nancy [Shukri] thinks there is a need for us to look into this travel bubble for tourists from abroad, maybe for this, we have to wait for a response from Motac,” he said, referring to the tourism minister.

Hishammuddin was speaking to the media at a press conference in Parliament’s media centre.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that Malaysia will not arbitrarily open the country’s borders to foreign travellers, as permission for entry will depend on the Covid-19 situation in their own countries.

At present, he said the government only allowed those who were fully vaccinated to enter the country, but the borders still remain closed for tourists.