Finas: Filming protocol supervisors must ensure artistes, film crew comply with SOP

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has reminded all filming protocol supervisors appointed by their respective production companies to ensure that artistes and crew comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

Its Corporate Communications Unit, in a statement today said Finas took note of a viral report that Covid-19 positive cases involving a production company have been detected at a filming location.

“The Finas enforcement unit has taken proactive measures to monitor filming activities under the Filming Authentication Certificate (SPP) at filming locations to ensure each production company complies with the SOPs outlined by the National Security Council.

“Finas has channelled information and will give its full cooperation to the Ministry of Health for further action,” the statement said.

The Finas Licensing and Enforcement Division has also opened an investigation paper on the matter before further action is taken.

Finas also expressed its commitment to conduct monitoring and welcomed any information from the public regarding SOP violations involving filming activities, the statement said.

The public can lodge complaints by contacting Licensing and Enforcement Division at 03-41041300 or sending email to [email protected]. — Bernama