Cameron Highlands MP nominated for Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker post

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Umno nominated Cameron Highlands member of Parliament Ramli Mohd Nor for the post of deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker, yesterday.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the decision to nominate Ramli was agreed upon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismal Sabri Yaakob and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“YB Ramli Mohd Nor #Cameron Highlands #Member of Parliament was nominated for the Deputy #DewanRakyat speaker post. This is historic, the first Orang Asli to be nominated (to the post),” he tweeted.

Ahmad also informed that yesterday (October 11) was the last day to submit the candidates for the post before the matter was brought to next Parliament sitting on October 25, 2021.

On October 7, Ahmad who is also Pontian member of Parliament withdrew his nomination for the post that fell vacant after Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tendered her resignation on August 23.

Ahmad said the decision was made to enable him to focus more on his duties as Umno secretary-general. — Bernama