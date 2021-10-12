Angler in Sibu stumbles upon body with swastika tattoo stuck under ship

Policemen at the jetty preparing to transport the body to the hospital. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Oct 12 — An angler here stumbled upon the body of a man with a swastika tattoo on his left thigh yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said a team was deployed to a jetty located behind the territorial army camp in Jalan Sungai Antu here after receiving a call from 999 Malaysia Emergency Response Services (MERS) at 3pm.

“The team met the angler who later showed them the body which was stuck under a ship,” he said in a statement.

He said they managed to fish the body out from the water with assistance from the angler.

The body was taken to Sibu Hospital mortuary and the cause of death was not known at press time.

Police are investigating the case. — Borneo Post Online