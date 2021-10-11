Umno proposes Cameron Highlands MP as first Orang Asli deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker nominee

Cameron Highland MP Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor has become the first Orang Asli to be nominated for the deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker post. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Cameron Highland MP Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor has become the first Orang Asli to be nominated for the deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker post.

In a tweet, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the decision to nominate Ramli, who is also from the party, was agreed on by both president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“This is historic, as the first Orang Asli to be nominated. Today was the last day to submit candidates before Parliament resumes on October 25,” he posted.

Ahmad had withdrawn his candidacy for the post on October 7, citing that he wanted to “focus” on his party role.

On September 8, Ahmad was nominated by the government as the Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker.

The nomination came after the post fell vacant following the resignation of Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said on August 23.