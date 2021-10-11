Selangor MACC nabs two govt agency staff in corruption probe

According to a source, both the suspects, aged 37 and 40, were arrested at about 2.30pm in a restaurant in Putrajaya. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained two employees of a government agency for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from a private company as an inducement to secure a contract worth over RM180,000.

According to a source, both the suspects, aged 37 and 40, were arrested at about 2.30pm in a restaurant in Putrajaya.

Both suspects were said to have abetted to solicit bribes of about RM20,000 in exchange for a favour in getting a contract to supply, deliver and install office equipment from the agency.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed that the two men were detained for investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that they would be taken to the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court here tomorrow for the remand order application. — Bernama