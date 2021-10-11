NSC: Felda Lembah Klau, Pahang to be placed under EMCO from Oct 12

Barbed wire fencing is pictured in the vicinity of Taman Meru 2b in Ipoh amid the enhanced movement control order August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at Felda Lembah Klau, Mukim Gali in Raub, Pahang, from tomorrow to October 25.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, said that the decision was made after studying the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and trends of Covid-19 infection in the locality.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) is the same as that announced for all EMCOs previously,” he said in a statement via Facebook, today.

He said that the EMCO at four localities in Perak and one in Pahang would end tomorrow as scheduled.

In Perak, the localities are Kampung Bakok, Kampung Jambu, Kampung Lalang and Kampung Dollah in the Seri Makmur Orang Asli villages, while one locality in Pahang involves Kampung Bukit Serdang, Bera. — Bernama