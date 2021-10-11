Mosti: Malaysia to ink 7 MoUs worth RM1.22b at Expo 2020 Dubai Week 2

Visitors walk outside the Sustainability pavilion at the Expo 2020 in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, October 6, 2021. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Malaysia is expected to sign seven memoranda of understanding (MoU) with global partners during Expo 2020 Dubai Week 2, said Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

In a statement today, it said the MoUs are estimated to bring a total of US$295 million (RM1.22 billion) worth of investment, signalling a strengthened relationship between Malaysia and global partners.

The MoUs are MYEG Services Bhd with China Academy of Information & Communications Technology, TechCapital Resources Sdn Bhd and Terrabit Consulting DWC-LLC, as well as TechCapital Resources Sdn Bhd and Shaheena Foodstuffs Trading.

Others are between Euro Circuit Technology Sdn Bhd and Modern Arab Laboratories LLC, Euro Circuit Technology Sdn Bhd and Bardawil Specialties Qatar W.L.L, Euro Circuit Technology Sdn Bhd and Al Ghad Al Zahir for Oilfield Services Ltd, and GK Aqua Sdn Bhd and El Komy.

“The Week 2 programme at the Malaysia Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai will be dedicated to startups, in line with Mosti’s strategy of putting startups in the economic driving seat,” said Mosti Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“The Malaysian Pavilion, themed ‘Creating Tomorrow’s Sustainable Startups’, is a showcase of the country’s thriving technology ecosystem from the perspective of policymakers, investors, and homegrown leading startups.

“It will also unveil Malaysia’s plan as a startup investment hub given the opportunities and incentives available, strategic location, the booming local ecosystem as well as world-class communications and transport infrastructure,” he said.

Mosti’s agency, Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle) will be the host of Week 2 of this international quinquennial event held from October 11-15, 2021.

Cradle Group chief executive officer Rafiza Ghazali said Expo 2020 Dubai is a chance for people to connect from different corners of the globe, to experience the best of art, culture, science, innovation, and invention.

“Through Expo 2020 Dubai, Cradle is looking for global opportunities for the local startup ecosystem,” he said.

Programmes at the Malaysia Pavilion can be viewed live via the Mosti and Cradle Facebook page.

To find out more, visit www.malaysiaexpo2020.com. — Bernama