People spend the afternoon at KLCC Park in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Health Ministry reported 6,709 new Covid-19 cases today, raising the cumulative tally to 2,346,303 since the pandemic began.

However, the latest figures also continue the downward trend, marking the ninth day straight where infections are below the 10,000 mark.

