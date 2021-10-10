Melaka state polls: PAS ready to become mediator, reconcile Bersatu and Umno

Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh speaks at the Pas annual Muktamarin Machang September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

BACHOK, Oct 10 — PAS is ready to be a mediator to reconcile Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno, so that the two parties do not contest separately if the Melaka State Election (PRN) is held.

PAS Central Ulama Council chief Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the party wanted the Melaka PRN to be a model for Malay unity and contribute to political stability, which could also boost the country’s economy.

“Not a single verse in the Quran and hadith allows Muslims to quarrel with each other because it can weaken and destroy the Muslim ummah,” he said.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, was met by reporters after a working visit to a fish farm operated by SB Aqua Marine and Construction Sdn Bhd in Kampung Tok Kederat, Pulau Kambing, here today. — Bernama