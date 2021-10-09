Muhammad Adib’s father welcomes formation of special committee to investigate son’s death

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced the formation of a special committee. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 9 — The father of deceased fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim welcomes the government’s decision to set up a special committee to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of his son.

Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, 65, said the establishment of the committee which would throw new light into Muhammad Adib’s death had been much-awaited by his family.

“This shows the government’s concern over what had happened to the deceased. This is good news to many others out there who have never stopped praying for my son and family to get justice.

“However, with the set up of the committee, I hope that all involved would be serious in pursuing the investigation until the end,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Cabinet meeting yesterday had decided on the formation of a special committee to ensure a thorough, transparent and proper investigation into the death of Muhammad Adib.

He said the committee to be chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, would comprise Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Housing and Local Government Minister (KPKT), Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

Muhammad Adib who was an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station suffered serious injuries during a riot outside the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018.

He died on Dec 17, 2018 after 21 days at the National Heart Institute.

On Sept 27, 2019, the coroner’s court ruled that Muhammad Adib’s death was due to a criminal act perpetrated by more than two unidentified individuals. — Bernama