Melaka: Norhizam told to return official car, government assets

Melaka Exco members have been asked to remove state assets. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 9 — Former Melaka state executive council (Exco) member Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee has been asked to return all government assets including the official car entrusted to him.

Melaka state secretary Datuk TS Kamel Mohamed said Norhizam should return the state government’s assets so as not to drag the issue further that would disrupt the state civil servants’ duties.

He said so far, only Datuk Seri Idris Haron, who is the former Sungai Udang state assemblyman had returned the official car and government assets after he resigned from his state Exco post.

“Former Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad, who is also a former Exco, said he will return the car and assets on Monday,” he said in a statement tonight.

Thanking the two assemblymen for returning the assets, he said this would help the state civil servants to focus on efforts to improve the well-being of the people and revive the state’s economy which has been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

He also called on public servants in the state to focus on the implementation of projects that have been approved to make Melaka a progressive, developed and competitive state.

On Oct 4, Norhizam, Idris, Noor Effandi as well as former Pantai Kundor assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission (EC) received the official notification about the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on the same day from the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, after the state government led by Umno lost its majority.

Based on Article 19 (4) of the Melaka State Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days after the date of the dissolution of the State Assembly. — Bernama