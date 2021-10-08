Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit part of secretariat for implementation of ‘Malaysian Family’ concept

According to the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ booklet, the relevant ministries and agencies are to propose the criteria for their respective programmes in accordance with what have been agreed by the Prime Minister’s Office. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― The Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit (Sepadu) under the Prime Minister's Department will be part of the secretariat for the implementation of the “Malaysian Family” concept.

According to the “Keluarga Malaysia” booklet, the relevant ministries and agencies are to propose the criteria for their respective programmes in accordance with what have been agreed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Therefore, to ensure the overall performance of the “Malaysian Family” concept, the Happiness Outcome (KHO) should be included in the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of the stakeholders’ score cards.

The booklet also stated that the KHO guidelines will be prepared based on existing universal values.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to officiate the pre-launch of the Malaysian Family at a ceremony to be broadcast live on television this afternoon.

The concept of the Malaysian Family transcends religious, racial and ethnic boundaries, and aimed at having all citizens working together to restore the country as a family which is resilient to challenges in the future.

The official launch of the Malaysian Family concept is scheduled on October 22 in Kuching, Sarawak. ― Bernama