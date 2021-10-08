EPF outsourced RM155.18b to external fund managers in 2020, says chairman

EPF chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said the external fund managers continued to ensure good performance and delivered results that were within the EPF’s risk-return objectives amid global market uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Employees Provident Fund (EPF) announced that a total of RM155.18 billion had been outsourced to external fund managers as of December 31, 2020, in which the allocation, invested across both equity and fixed income instruments, represented 15.55 per cent of its total investment assets.

Chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said the external fund managers continued to ensure good performance and delivered results that were within the EPF’s risk-return objectives amid global market uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As our fund size grows, we will continue to outsource a portion of our funds to optimise returns and enhance the performance of our assets,” he said in a statement today.

He said EPF is confident that the fund managers will continue to deliver superior performance and maintain high governance standards in managing EPF portfolios while ensuring the sustainability of assets over the long term.

For the 2021 External Fund Managers Award, EPF said a total of 19 awards comprising nine categories for fixed income and 10 categories for equity were accorded to the top external fund managers in recognition of their stellar performances.

EPF delivered a dividend rate of 5.20 per cent with a payout of RM42.88 billion for Simpanan Konvensional, and 4.90 per cent with a payout of RM4.76 billion for Simpanan Shariah for the financial year ended 2020.

“Cumulatively, the total payout for 2020 amounted to RM47.64 billion,” it said. — Bernama