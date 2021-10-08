Covid-19: 132 deaths recorded in Malaysia over the past 24 hours

Workers in PPE suits getting ready to bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a Christian cemetery in Semenyih, Selangor. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Another 132 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) today, bringing the total number of deaths from the deadly disease past the 27,000-mark, at 27,113.

MoH said that of the 132 deaths today, 26 of them were brought-in-dead (BID).

However, according to the CovidNow website, the actual number of deaths in the country today as of 7am only stands at one.

The ministry’s Covid-19 death records now include backlogged cases, rather than just the daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

The Ministry shared that Penang holds the top spot today for the highest fatality rate in the country with 99.2 deaths per 1,000,000 in the population.

This is followed by Perlis (94.2), Sarawak (62.8) and Johor (55.3).

The national fatality rate stands at 40.9 per 1,000,000 in the population, with other states such as Perak (48.2), Kelantan (45.1), Sabah (43.5) and Terengganu (42.9) all recording higher fatality rates than the national average.

Only Putrajaya has a zero fatality rating per 1,000,000 in the population.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said another 9,890 Covid-19 cases were reported, marking the fifth day in a row that Malaysia’s cases have been below the 10,000-mark.

The cases bring the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,317,727.