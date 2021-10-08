Annuar Musa: 4G coverage at all Felda land resettlement schemes soon

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa delivers his speech during the soft launch of Keluarga Malaysia at Auditorium Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur, October 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The government will give priority to all 317 land resettlement schemes under the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) in the country to have 4G network connectivity in the near future, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar said the government wanted to ensure that the people could exercise their rights to gain access to connectivity.

“Yesterday I had a discussion with the delegation from Felda management led by its chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh and we have reached an agreement (regarding the matter),” he told reporters after attending the “Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian Family) pre-launch ceremony at Angkasapuri here today.

Meanwhile, he said under the Malaysian Family agenda, his ministry would strive to improve broadband connectivity throughout the country, including in rural areas and Orang Asli villages, adding that this move would strengthen the Malaysian Family institution.

Annuar said programmes under ministries would be more effective when physical projects were linked to the meaning and philosophy of nation-building.

According to the Malaysian Family booklet, the relevant ministries and agencies are to propose the criteria for their respective programmes in accordance with what has been agreed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Therefore, to ensure the overall performance of the concept, the Happiness Outcome (KHO) should be included in the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of the stakeholders’ scorecards.

On the ministry’s 100 days KPI, Annuar said reviving and revitalising the country’s creative industry was among its agenda, which included guidelines on measures to intensify the country’s creative industry as one of the channels to increase income and contribute to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Apart from that, it would also ensure the implementation of broadband services, the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) and the appreciation of the digital economy.

He said the government will introduce the Malaysian Family Youth Package programme to help teenagers gain internet access and obtain affordable smart devices soon. — Bernama