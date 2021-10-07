Potholes in KL not fixed? Call us, FT minister says and gives out his tel, deputy minister’s and mayor’s

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks during Question Time at the Dewan Negara sitting today, October 7, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Residents in the capital city can now personally contact Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, his deputy or the KL mayor to file a direct complaint over unmaintained road surfaces.

Shahidan gave out the mobile phone numbers after he acknowledged the hazardous and appalling conditions of roads in the city during his ministerial winding-up speech on the 12th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“For your information, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall is continuously monitoring the conditions of roads, especially those near construction sites, main roads and central business districts to ensure they are paved and maintained.

“After having discussion with DBKL and based on the latest order issued, any complaint or information must be acted upon immediately within 24 hours.

“YB can call the minister at 019-4545111. YB can contact my deputy at 019-6524444 or YB can contact the mayor at 016-2068883.

“We are prepared 24 hours. Those who are visiting KL and stumble upon hazardous potholes can call us and we will take action within 24 hours. We want to be the best for Malaysia,” Shahidan said to laughter in the House.

Shahidan’s deputy is Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias. The KL mayor is Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

The poor state roads in Kuala Lumpur was raised earlier by Batu MP P. Prabakaran.

The Opposition MP applauded Shahidan for publicly giving out his phone number for people to contact so that remedial action could be taken within 24 hours.