Penang seeks clarification from minister on issue of National Sports Day celebration

Penang is seeking a clarification from Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on his statement that the state government was no longer invited for the 2021 National Sports Day celebration. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 7 — Penang is seeking a clarification from Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu on his statement that the state government was no longer invited for the 2021 National Sports Day celebration.

In a statement today, State Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Soon Lip Chee said he was informed that the National Sports Day celebration to be held on October 9 would not involve the Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan state governments.

Soon said, prior to this, he was invited by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to attend the 2021 National Sports Day Celebration Main Committee Meeting which was held on September 14.

Following the meeting, he said he was also invited to chair the Penang-level 2021 National Sports Day Celebration Main Committee Meeting on September 21 to discuss the organisation of the event with the agencies concerned.

“The action of the ministry is not in line with the ‘Malaysian Family’ concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and I hope it can give an official explanation over this issue.

“The state government places great emphasis on the aspect of sports development and its results. Many athletes have represented Penang to compete and succeed in international championships,” he added. — Bernama