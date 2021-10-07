MCMC: Telco tower fire to cause service disruptions in Sungai Udang, Melaka for several days

MCMC said communication and internet services are expected to be disrupted for several days in several areas after a communication tower in Sungai Udang caught fire yesterday. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 7 — Communication and internet services are expected to be disrupted for several days in several areas after a communication tower in Taman Terendak Permai, in Sungai Udang, here, caught fire yesterday.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) corporate communications department said the 1pm incident involved a communication tower owned by Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd and operated by U-Mobile as well as YTL.

“Among the affected areas are Taman Terendak Permai, Taman Sri Terendak, Taman Bukit Terendak, Taman Pahlawan, Kampung Sungai Udang, Pekan Sungai Udang, Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera Taman Desa Tun Razak and Taman Peruna.

“The cause of the fire at the communication tower, however, is still unknown and investigations are underway,” the agency said in a statement today.

As such, the MCMC has instructed all service providers involved to quickly carry out the repair work.

As a temporary measure, the service providers involved will perform ‘optimisation” on nearby communication towers to minimise the impact of the disruption.

The affected communications networks are expected to be fully restored by Tuesday (October 12). — Bernama