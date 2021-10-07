Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases creep closer to 10,000 mark, with 9,890 new infections

Malaysia reports 9,890 new Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Another 9,890 Covid-19 cases were reported today, marking the fifth day in a row that Malaysia’s cases have been below the 10,000-mark.

However, today’s 9,890 marks a slight uptick of cases as compared to yesterday, which recorded 9,380 Covid-19 cases.

Today’s cases also bring the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,317,727.

Sarawak continues to hold the top spot for the state with the highest number of cases, with 1,413 cases being recorded.

This is followed close by Selangor (1,402), Kelantan (1,032), and Johor (993). Kuala Lumpur, meanwhile, registered 250 cases.

The Federal Territory of Labuan today recorded no new Covid-19 cases.

