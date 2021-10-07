Fluctuating number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah due to sporadic infections, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Covid-19 virus was already within the community, and the number of daily cases was greatly influenced by the attitude and level of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 — The fluctuating number of new daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah currently is mainly due to sporadic infections, and is likely to continue in the short term, says state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said the up-and-down trend of cases in the state could be seen when 820 new cases were recorded today, up from 790 yesterday, while on October 5 there were 805 cases; October 4 (677) and October 3 (767).

He said the Covid-19 virus was already within the community, and the number of daily cases was greatly influenced by the attitude and level of compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The number of cases through symptomatic screening is high, with 38.66 per cent of the cumulative number of cases today stemming from symptomatic screening, which is synonymous with sporadic infection cases.

“This is a sign that the virus is already in the community at large, and it is very important for everyone to abide by the SOPs at all times,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 948 patients had recovered today, bringing the cumulative number of those cured to 189,242, while 2,577 Covid-19 cases remain active. — Bernama