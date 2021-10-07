Civil service in Melaka will continue to function as usual, says state secretary

State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad at the outreach programme organised in Kampung Solok Bukit Putus, Tebong, October 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Oct 7 — The civil service in Melaka will continue to function as usual despite the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly.

State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad said civil servants at both state and federal levels remain committed to carrying out their duties and holding firmly to the Public Service pledge, especially in ensuring the success of the National Recovery Plan.

“Civil servants will continue to perform their duties to ensure the people’s well-being agenda, especially the vaccination programme and economic activities in the state are not affected by the current political crisis,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he observed the Covid-19 vaccination programme for 90 Orang Asli teenagers from the Temuan tribe at the outreach programme organised by the Melaka branch of the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) in Kampung Solok Bukit Putus, Tebong here.

In the meantime, Kamel said Melaka was expected to achieve 90 per cent of the adult vaccination rate by today or tomorrow, after 89.51 per cent of its adult population had been fully vaccinated as of this morning.

The Election Commission had received the official notification about the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on October 4 from the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, after the state government led by Barisan Nasional lost its majority to govern the state.

Based on Article 19 (4) of the Melaka State Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days after the date of the dissolution of the State Assembly. — Bernama