Businessman proceeds with lawsuit against Syed Saddiq after apology, compensation demands refused

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Businessman Datuk Habibul Rahman Kadir Shah will be proceeding with a lawsuit against Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, after the latter rejected the former's apology and compensation demands over statements, which Habibul Rahman claimed had tarnished his reputation, during a news conference nearly five years ago.

Habibul, had on September 17, accused Syed Saddiq of making several slanderous remarks against him when the latter was relating a bribery attempt during a press conference at the Seri Pacific Hotel on October 2, 2017.

A letter of demand dated September 17 was issued by law firm Jahaberdeen & Co representing Habibul seeking a public apology from Syed Saddiq within nine days in a newspaper or media decided by the client.

Other demands included a call not to repeat the alleged offending statements against Habibul and to offer suitable damages within seven days from the date of the letter.

“Be that as it may, YB Syed Saddiq had, through the office of his solicitors, Messrs AmerBON Advocates, intimated his refusal to meet the demands set out in my solicitors letter dated September 17, 2021. In light thereof, I have instructed my solicitors to initiate legal action against YB Syed Saddiq,” Habibul said in a statement today.

In the October 2, 2017 news conference, Syed Saddiq claimed that an individual he named only as “H”, and whom he claimed to be attached to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at that time, had offered him RM5 million in cash to resign as a member of Parti Pejuang Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and further his studies at Oxford University.

Syed Saddiq also claimed that “H” was the mastermind of several attempts to “buy” his support, and threats against him and his family.

He also challenged “H” in that news conference to step up and publicly deny his claims.

The prime minister at that time was Datuk Seri Najib Razak. The PM’s press secretary Tengku Sariffuddin Tengku Ahmad denied that any such person as identified by Syed Saddiq worked at the PMO at that time.

“The content of the press conference, which are defamatory in nature and that had tarnished my reputation as a businessman and a corporate advisor/consultant are as follows; That YB Syed Saddiq had been made to understand of the existence of a network that operates to bribe and intimidate founding members of PPBM, The said network which he referred to as ‘Rangkaian Dedak Sistematik’ had been operating to weaken and to financially disable certain individuals who oppose corruption in Malaysia, The said network was responsible for the termination of his services as a researcher for a Johor-based think tank and as a part-time lecturer/debate trainer in IIUM.

“The said network was also responsible for intimidating, bribing and character assassinating his family members and friends. He was made to understand that the said ‘Rangkaian Dedak Sistematik’ is controlled by certain individuals in the Prime Minister’s Office.He specifically named me as the person who had created the said ‘Rangkaian Dedak Sistematik’.

“He claimed that ‘Rangkaian Dedak Sistematik’ arranged for the press conference on that day for him to announce his withdrawal from Bersatu and leaving Malaysia, and also for him to launch verbal attacks on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. For doing those, he was offered a reward of RM5 million.

“I vehemently deny these malicious allegations levelled against me and state that they are heinously defamatory of me,” Habibul said.