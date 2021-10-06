Pakatan: Melaka governor erred in decision to dissolve state assembly since advice by CM who lost majority invalid

Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam receives the text of the opening speech from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali during the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly at Kompleks Seri Negeri in this file picture taken on September 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Yang Dipertua Negeri (TYT) Tun Mohd Ali Rustam had erred in his decision to call for the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly, the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council said today.

In a statement after a council meeting, PH said the dissolution was based on the erroneous advice given by a chief minister who had lost majority support of the state assemblymen, adding that TYT should have instead studied and abided by the state constitution.

“After four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister, based on the state constitution, the chief minister lost his appointment and eligibility to advise TYT.

“TYT should have instead studied and abided by the state constitution, and met with the 15 assemblymen who formed the majority before making any decisions.

“It is unfortunate that TYT’s actions had not only broke precedent when the advice of then chief minister Adly Zahari to dissolve the state assembly in 2020 was turned down, but also not in line with the Federal Court case of Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin v Zambry Abdul Kadir where majority could be determined outside of the legislative assembly,” the statement read.

The statement bore the names of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Mohamad Sabu, Lim Guan Eng and Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau who sit on the council as head of their respective component parties.

The council also said it was regrettable that the dissolution of the state assembly has paved the way for a state election to be held which could jeopardise the lives of the people while the Covid-19 pandemic has not been brought fully under control.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and Perikatan Nasional currently has the support of 17 lawmakers before the withdrawal of the four assemblymen.

Idris, Norhizam and Noor Effandi were appointed as state executive councillors after the Melaka government changed hands after several state assemblymen, including Norhizam, jumped ship following Pakatan Harapan’s collapse in March last year.

Yesterday, the Election Commission received the official notification about the dissolution of the 14th Melaka Legislative Assembly.

This means that the state will have to hold a snap election within 60 days.