High Court sets Nov 19 for decision on Zuraida’s bid to quash RM10m suit by PKR for breaching party bond

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The High Court today set November 19 for the decision on the application by former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin to strike out a suit filed against her by the party.

The suit was filed by PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail against Zuraida on September 28, 2020 to claim RM10 million for allegedly breaching the bond binding her to the party.

Lawyer Muhammad Nizamuddin Hamid, representing Zuraida, when contacted by Bernama said the date was set by Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar after hearing submissions from both parties via Zoom today.

He said Zuraida filed the application to strike out the suit last January 29.

In the statement of claim, PKR claimed that Zuraida had signed a bond on April 25, 2018, binding her to pay RM10 million to the party as stated in the bond’s terms and conditions.

Among the terms and conditions are that the defendant admitted that the party has incurred significant expenses to promote itself and that the defendant also admitted that by appointing her as a candidate and giving her permission to use the party’s logo, emblem, symbol, and flag, the party has further increased the value of the defendant in the amount of more than RM10 million.

PKR claimed that Zuraida agreed to pay the party a sum of RM10 million at the latest seven days, in the event of several incidents, after winning the election on a PKR ticket, including if resigns from the party or joins other political parties or becomes an independent elected representative.

The party claimed that on or around February 24, Zuraida in a statement with 10 PKR members of Parliament (MPs) announced their resignation from the party without her resigning as Ampang MP, and eventually formed a new bloc known as Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PKR is seeking Zuraida to pay RM10 million in accordance with the terms of the bond, or alternatively RM12,049,459.20 under Section 71 of the Contracts Act, with interest of five per cent on the amount to be determined by the court, as well as other costs and relief deemed fit by the court. — Bernama