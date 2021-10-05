Johor MB warns what happened in Melaka can take place in the state due to slim majority

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said that at present, he was confident that what caused the collapse of the Melaka government will not happen in Johor any time soon. — Bernama

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 5 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government has a possibility of facing a collapse and a dissolution of its state assembly due to internal political turmoil, similar to what caused the collapse of the Melaka government.

He admitted that Johor is also not spared from such a fate due to its slim majority in the state assembly.

“In fact, this can happen to any state that has a slim majority in their state assembly, including Johor,” Hasni told reporters after officiating the Jauhar childcare centre in the state administrative centre in Kota Iskandar here today.

He was commenting on the collapse of the Melaka government after four assemblymen declared no confidence in Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as chief minister.

However, Hasni said that at present he was confident that what caused the collapse of the Melaka government will not happen in Johor any time soon.

“Currently, I have not heard of any attempt to change the Johor government,” said the Benut assemblyman.

Hasni, who is also the state’s Umno chief, has been lauded by both sides of the political divide for giving out additional allocations to all state assemblymen.

Previously, under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact, Hasni and Umno had nominally supported the ruling coalition but was not a component.

Over time his situation in the state had become increasingly hostile to supposed ally Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and until Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob who is from Umno was appointed as the prime minister.

Johor has 56 seats in the state assembly with the latest breakdown with Umno and DAP having 14 each, Bersatu (12), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two) and PAS (1).

The Umno-led Johor government has a slim majority of only 29 seats compared to 27 seats in the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) bloc.