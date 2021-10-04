Zahid calls for snap polls following claims of Melaka govt’s collapse

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested that there should be a snap election in Melaka since the state government has collapsed. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today suggested that there should be a snap election in Melaka since the state government had collapsed.

“I’m not questioning the state government’s collapse, despite it being led by my party. However, I think the best thing to do is to call for a state election.

“Let the people decide. Dissolve the state assembly and return the mandate to the people. I also hope that what happened in Melaka does not happen in this House as well,” he said during his speech in Parliament today.

Earlier today, former chief minister and Umno’s Sungai Udang state assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron led a press conference together with Pantai Kundur assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee in announcing they were withdrawing support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

They resigned as state executive councillors.