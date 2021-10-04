Sabah on track to flatten Covid-19 curve, says state minister

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam August 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — Sabah is on track towards flattening the Covid-19 curve as the latest data shows that there has been a decline in daily new cases since last week, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The state Covid-19 spokesperson said Sabah recorded 677 new cases today, the lowest since July 24.

“A total of 21 districts recorded a decrease in the number of cases and only five districts recorded an increase while Kudat maintained Sunday’s figure with 33 cases.

“Only three districts recorded new infections above 50, namely Kinabatangan (107 cases), Kota Kinabalu (94) and Keningau (78),” he said in a statement today.

Masidi once again reminded the people that the main factor which determines the trend of Covid-19 cases was their behaviour.

He stressed that total compliance with standard operating procedures and good personal healthcare practices were keys to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, he said Sabah reported two new workplace clusters in Kinabatangan today, namely the Sungai Tabulion Cluster and Sandau Sawit Cluster which contributed 82.2 per cent of the total daily new cases in the district. — Bernama