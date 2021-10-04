Sabah CM confident GRS can work out Umno-Bersatu conflicts in preparation for GE15

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Sabah chief in a statement said that all parties in GRS have collectively agreed to complete its five-year term as the state government. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today reiterated that the state government is united and stable even after his deputy declared readiness to contest against its partners in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government coalition.

Hajiji, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Sabah chief in a statement said that all parties in GRS have collectively agreed to complete its five-year term as the state government.

He said Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s statement declaring his party’s readiness to face Bersatu in the next general election was in response to the openly warring Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent remarks.

“But in Sabah’s political context, it is very unique here. It is a different situation (compared to West Malaysia).

“For us here in Sabah, we will discuss with all component parties in GRS wisely and arrive at the best possible solution in facing the next general elections,” he said.

He added that even Muhyiddin had acknowledged the uniqueness of Sabah’s political landscape and had said that he will leave the matter to GRS to discuss.

“What is important is from the beginning we have said we will work together and cooperate as well as to honour the mandate given to us by the people to rule.

“There is so much work for us to do, to implement our development agenda including to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time pursue economic recovery. Put politicking aside and let us focus,” he said.

Bung yesterday reportedly said that Sabah Umno was ready to face not only Bersatu but any party in GRS in the next general election and that Umno would be contesting in all the seats they have won including those lost through defections to Bersatu.

He said that despite the working relationship, Umno Sabah has no choice but to defend the seats it had contested to strengthen the party.

Muhyiddin on Saturday had said the party took note of Ahmad Zahid’s position to contest against Bersatu and not compromise on the parliamentary and state seats won by the party in the last general election.

Despite the national-level politics, the parties are working alongside each other forming the current government, likewise in Sabah.

GRS comprises of Perikatan Nasional’s Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, PAS and Gerakan, Barisan Nasional’s Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS and Parti Bersatu Sabah.