Melaka Pakatan reps call for meeting with governor as CM loses majority support

Adly said Melaka Pakatan reps are seeking a meeting with Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) has called for a meeting with state governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam to discuss the future of the state after four assemblymen, including three state excos, announced their withdrawal of support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said given the threat of Covid-19, the priority of PH at this time is to ensure political stability in the state.

“In relation to that, 11 Pakatan Harapan state assemblymen, together with four independents, intend to hold a meeting with His Excellency the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Melaka to discuss the efforts that can be taken to ensure state political stability and continuity of government administration, can be continued,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, former chief minister, Umno’s Sungai Udang state assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron led a press conference together with Pantai Kundur assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, Telok Mas assemblyman Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad and Pengkalan Batu assemblymean Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee in announcing they were withdrawing support for Sulaiman.

"We also resigned [as state executive councillors] which means the government is no more.

“At the same time, four of us will find a way to give this government the opportunity to be established to continue running in the future," Idris said during a press conference today.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and Perikatan Nasional currently has the support of 17 lawmakers before the withdrawal of the four assemblymen.

Idris, Norhizam and Noor Effandi were appointed as state executive councillors after the Melaka government changed hands after several state assemblymen, including Norhizam, jumped ship following Pakatan Harapan’s collapsed in March last year.

Idris, who was the chief minister from 2013 to 2018, said he is ready if Umno wants to take action against his decision.

“I am still with Umno. For now, me and Nor Azman are still with Umno. It is the party’s right to take any action and I am ready to be called [by the party] to explain,” he told the press.

On October 1, The Star reported that Sulaiman may seek an audience with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam to dissolve the state legislative assembly if moves to topple the state government continue. The English daily quoted a Perikatan Nasional insider saying that Sulaiman had to make a move, with attempts allegedly being made to form a new administration, supposedly orchestrated by certain disgruntled lawmakers within Umno and the Opposition.

The rumours stated that 15 state assemblymen from Umno, PH parties, Bersatu and an independent had allegedly signed statutory declarations (SDs) last week.