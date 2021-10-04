In Sarawak, two Lawas secondary schools’ reopening postponed to Oct 6 after teachers test positive for Covid-19

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin said that it involved two teachers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Merapok and a teacher from SMK Trusan. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Oct 4 — Reopening of two boarding secondary schools in the Lawas district has been postponed to Wednesday, after three teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin said that it involved two teachers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Merapok and a teacher from SMK Trusan.

“The Ministry of Health and the Lawas district education department will continue to monitor developments in these two schools.

“We hope that this situation will ease soon, and the schools can reopen as soon as possible, because both schools are boarding schools and many students have returned (to school) to start face-to-face learning sessions,” he said at a press conference, after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Matang Jaya today.

He also asked parents not to worry, and allow their children to attend school sessions, as it is implemented with strict guidelines. — Bernama