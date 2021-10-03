Sabah state govt ensures that policies are amended based on public interest, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Haji Noor said the state government will ensure that any policy amended is based on public interest to ensure the well-being of the people and state’s economy. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 3 — The Sabah government will ensure that any policy amended is based on public interest to ensure the well-being of the people and state’s economy, says Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the state government would also always ensure that any law or policy would not be contradiction with the constitution in safeguarding the interest of the people, especially in Sabah.

“I believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the agenda of returning the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak is no empty talk but among the government’s main areas of focus to be fulfilled,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Hajiji received a courtesy call from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and the latter’s counterpart (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili at the Chief Ministers official residence in Sri Gaya, here.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and State Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof.

Various legal and policy matters were discussed during the courtesy call. — Bernama