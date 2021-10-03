Man rescued, teen missing in waters off Sg Miri beach in Labuan

LABUAN, Oct 3 — A 23-year-old man was rescued while a teenager is still missing after they went swimming in waters off Sungai Miri beach here today.

Al Faiez Rizal Adnan was saved while the missing teenager was identified as Al Saeif Manahan,17, Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail said.

He said the department’s operations room received a distress call at 2.45pm and immediately deployed a search and rescue team to the scene.

“We were told earlier that there were two children (involved). However, upon reaching the location, we were informed a man and his stepbrother went missing while swimming,” he told Bernama today.

The step-siblings were believed to have gone for a swim at about 1 pm before the incident took place.

Ismaidi said Al Faiez was found not far from the beach about half an hour after the SAR operation was launched. — Bernama