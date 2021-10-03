Consumer protection, cyber security being improved in MCMC act

Tan Sri Annuar Musa had reportedly said that some phrases in the act must be reviewed to provide a more effective legal aspect in tackling the issue of national cyber security.. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JERANTUT, Oct 3 —Consumer protection and cyber security are among the aspects being improved in the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998, says Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman, Fadhullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

He said the updated aspects would be tabled before Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa before being forwarded to the Attorney-General for further action.

“The MCMC has scrutinised the existing act and among others, on how we can ensure the service provision is always good for consumers, meaning we must have consumer protection.

“Other than the monitoring aspect, we are also looking at the regulations which will help MCMC and other security agencies tackle the issue of cyber security.

“Give us a bit of time to update the act,” he told reporters after a working visit, here, today.

Annuar had reportedly said that some phrases in the act must be reviewed to provide a more effective legal aspect in tackling the issue of national cyber security.

This is due to the existing act having been in existence for over 20 years and the time has come for the MCMC to enforce a law that is in tandem with the current situation.

On his visit, Fadhullah Suhaimi said five telecommunications towers in the area would be upgraded and several new towers would be erected to provide better coverage for the consumers.

“Based on complaints from village residents and the media, we went to the ground and looked at the places with poor Internet coverage and we have requested that the service provider boost services to these areas,” he said.

He also suggested that consumers provide feedback or make complaints through the National Digital Network Map (JENDELA) portal to improve the quality and coverage of the broadband services and to know the network coverage status.

Earlier, Fadhullah Suhaimi visited the Kampung Mat Daling Community Internet Centre and the locations with poor Internet coverage in Kampung Semena and Kuala Sat, here. — Bernama