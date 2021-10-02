Minister says KPT Prihatin platform developed to assist members of higher learning institutions

File photo of Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaking during question time in Parliament, September 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

BATU PAHAT, Oct 2 — The Sentuhan Kasih Mahasiswa Walkabout Programme @ KPT Prihatin is a platform to assist and alleviate the burden of members of higher learning institutions (IPT) and the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), especially the B40 group, persons with disabilities, Orang Asli community and those affected by disasters.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the programme, in collaboration with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and public universities, also aimed to strengthen the welfare and foster a high spirit of volunteerism among IPT and MOHE members.

“This is our effort to visit IPT students and staff throughout the country and today, we have visited 22 student houses around Batu Pahat to present donations and offer letters for the 2021/2022 intake.

“Besides that, we also handed over advance financing warrants from PTPTN, National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts and scholarships which include pocket money, tuition fees, accommodation fees and airfare,” she said in a statement today.

She said during the programme, there were also public universities that donated learning devices such as laptops to students and some of the students also received the My Brighter Future scholarships from Yayasan Tenaga Nasional.

“The government is always committed to helping to resolve and address education issues holistically through effective approaches and strategies,” she said.

Among the public universities involved in the programme were Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu. — Bernama