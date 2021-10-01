Penalise civil servants only if refusal is unreasonable, Sarawak Cuepacs says after Covid jab made mandatory

Cuepacs chairman Omar Bahrein Unin said that some consideration should be given first to find out the reasons for those who have yet to register for inoculation. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Oct 1 ― Any disciplinary action against civil servants who refuse the Covid-19 vaccination should only be taken after due consideration of their reasons, the Sarawak chapter of the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) said today.

Its chairman Omar Bahrein Unin said that while it accepts and respects the latest directive from the Public Service Department (PSD) making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for all federal public officers was made for the common good, some consideration should be given first to find out the reasons for those who have yet to register for inoculation.

“While we support the PSD directive, we do hope that whatever actions against the federal officers who still do not register their names to be vaccinated, must be taken after due consideration, such as why these federal officers are not willing to receive the vaccines and other reasonable reasons,” he said in a statement.

Omar expressed hope that such disciplinary actions will not force the officers to leave the public service or to impose severe punishment as vaccination against Covid-19 infection is a new thing in the public service and the mistake does not involve any criminal element.

“However, it is important for the federal officers to get the vaccines for their safety and health, their families and community in giving service to the people,” he said.

He said the state Cuepacs encourages Sarawak civil servants to receive the vaccination even though the state government has announced that it will not force them to get vaccinated.

In a statement yesterday, PSD said it is mandatory for federal public officers to go for Covid-19 vaccination, saying that it was to give confidence and assurance to the public to ensure the smooth delivery of public services to the people and in line with efforts to restore the government’s services to full operational level based on the phases of the National Recovery Plan.

According to PSD, almost 98 per cent of civil servants have taken the Covid-19 vaccination, with 1.6 per cent involving 16,902 people having yet to register.

PSD said all federal public services officers are required to immediately complete their vaccination before November 1.

During the period, civil servants who have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccine must walk-in to any government vaccination centre (PPV) for the purpose.

“For officers who cannot be given the vaccine due to health reasons, they have to submit the necessary health documents that have been verified by a government medical officer to their respective department head,” it said.

PSD said those who did not get the vaccine by the stipulated time without a valid exemption would be subjected to disciplinary action.

All public officers are subject to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [PU (A) 395/1993], it said.