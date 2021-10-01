Five main topics covered during US Ambassador’s meeting with PSB, says party president

Photo shared by the embassy shows the virtual meeting between McFeeters and Wong. ― Picture via Facebook/US Embassy Kuala Lumpur

KUCHING, Oct 1 ― Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) joining the next state election was among the five main topics discussed during a meeting between the party and US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D. McFeeters on Wednesday.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said the other four topics were the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Sarawak, Federal-State government relationship, issues surrounding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), environmental management and conservation, as well as human rights issues.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said the virtual meeting was held via the Zoom platform.

“The meeting was initiated by the US Ambassador. They called up PSB and our secretariat arranged it.

“Some discussions are not suitable to be disclosed,” he said when contacted.

In a Facebook post, the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said the meeting was part of McFeeters’ virtual visit to Sarawak.

The embassy said the meeting was “to discuss bilateral cooperation on Covid-19 responses and US investment in Sarawak and learn about the opposition’s priorities for #Sarawak”. ― Borneo Post