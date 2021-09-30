Time to revisit cybersecurity provisions in 23-year-old MCMC Act, says Annuar Musa

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speak during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The government needs to update the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Communication (MCMC) Act 1998, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

He said that the provisions on cybersecurity especially need to be reviewed as it had been over 20 years since the law was made.

“I hope that MCMC sees through the aspects of law because a few ‘phrases’ in the MCMC Act that was formed more than 20 years ago needs to be revisited so that the cybersecurity aspects will be resolved through the force of law that is more suitable and more serious in the aspects of cybersecurity,” he told reporters while launching a programme called Art In The City 2021 here.

Annuar also weighed in on the recent data leak controversy involving the National Registration Department (NRD) and Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

He said the authorities must investigate thoroughly.

He said that if Malaysia is to become the digital hub for Asean, the government will have to convince users and investors that the country’s cybersecurity system is reliable and trustworthy.

He said that the country is not invulnerable to cybersecurity threats even though it has been ranked fifth by the International Telecommunication Union in the Global Cyber Security Index.

Police are investigating an alleged leak in the NRD following a formal report filed by the agency’s deputy director earlier this week.

However, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who is in charge of the police and NRD has denied any data leak of its personal database.

He said the firewall of the data security control system is very secure and all information is protected.