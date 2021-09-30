Covid-19: Long Pasia, Mokodou clusters show villagers still violating SOP, say state minister

Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Long Pasia cluster recorded today was linked to a birthday celebration attended by the villagers, while a funeral ceremony triggered the Mokodou cluster yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — The existence of two new clusters, namely Long Pasia in Sipitang and Mokodou in Ranau, shows that the residents have failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Long Pasia cluster recorded today was linked to a birthday celebration attended by the villagers, while a funeral ceremony triggered the Mokodou cluster yesterday.

“It is quite disappointing that despite our efforts to curb the pandemic, these two clusters clearly show that there are still some residents who do not comply with the SOPs and advice of the Ministry of Health seriously.

“The negligence has resulted in Covid-19 infection involving many residents. The Long Pasia cluster recorded 25 cases while 94 cases were detected so far in the Mokodou cluster,” he said in a statement tonight.

Thus, Masidi who is also the state Covid-19 spokesman, hoped that the district officers and community leaders, especially at the grassroots level as well as the Village Development and Security Committees would monitor the social events in the villages to ensure strict compliance with all the SOPs.

“Close cooperation of the people is very important to enable us to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded 993 cases today, of which 487 or 49 per cent were detected via close contact screening, which showed non-compliance with the SOPs among residents. — Bernama