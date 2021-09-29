Covid-19 cases climb to 12,434 for second day straight; only Penang shows ICU bed use above 90pc

People receive their Covid-19 jab during a special vaccination programme organised by Jais at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam September 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases rose again for the second day in a row, hitting 12,434 as at noon today.

The country’s cumulative cases now number 2,232,960 since the pandemic hit last year.

The reversal began on September 28 when the Health Ministry reported 11,332 Covid-19 cases.

Prior to that, new daily infections had been declining and reached a low of 10,959 on Monday.

In a tweet , Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Sarawak recorded the most cases at 2,967.

Four other states with four-figure cases were Selangor with 1,362, Johor (1,289), Kelantan (1,125) and Sabah (1,000).

Most of the remaining states had cases in the three digits, except for Putrajaya which recorded 18 and Labuan which had just 5.

Dr Noor Hisham also gave a breakdown of the bed occupancy for hospital intensive care wards.

The national average was at 64 per cent as at 5pm yesterday.

Penang had the highest at 93 per cent, followed by Terengganu (89 per cent) and Kelantan (85 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed use above the national figure were Perlis at 82 per cent, Selangor (79 per cent), Perak (75 per cent), Johor (73 per cent) and Sarawak (69 per cent), while Negri Sembilan, Putrajaya and Labuan all recorded under 16 per cent.