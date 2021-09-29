AGC: Investigation paper on MACC officers’ alleged RM25m theft received

On September 20, MACC confirmed that three of its senior officers had been detained to assist investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misconduct in the case of a former head of department of the commission. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) has today confirmed it was currently perusing the investigation paper (IP) involving the recent theft of case materials involving USD$6.94 million (RM25 million) allegedly involving three Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials.

In a brief statement, the AGC said its Prosecution Division had received the IP from the MACC on September 28.

“This division will study the IP thoroughly before any decision is made on whether to press charges or issue instructions for further investigations,” it said briefly.

The RM25 million involved was previously seized from former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who in 2018 was charged with criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million.

On September 25, RM50,000 in cash and several luxury cars were seized as part of the investigation into three MACC officials, with a source saying the money and cars are believed to belong to one of the senior officers under investigation.