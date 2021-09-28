Khairy: Roughly RM75m in Covid-19 SOP fines collected to date

Enforcement officers (Police, Immigration and Army) checking the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at shops in Putrajaya, June 14, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The federal government collected an estimated RM75 million in fines for Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) violations since the first movement control order (MCO) came into force last year, a parliamentary written reply has revealed.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin made the disclosure to Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun earlier today, who asked for the total number of notices for fines issued and their stated cumulative amount.

“For Yang Berhormat’s information, the total number of notices for fines issued for SOP violations since 2020 until today is 120,974.

“Whereas the cumulative amount of issued fines is RM74.92 million up to September 26,” Khairy said in the reply.

Khairy also revealed that a total of 360 cases involving SOP violations are currently on trial.

In another parliamentary written reply yesterday to Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh, Khairy said a total of 112,671 notices for fines were issued up to August 27.

He said this was an increase of 67,542 notices for fines issued in 2020.

“The notices for fines issued after July 21 until August 27 this year is 10,419,” Khairy added.

He also noted that said notices for fines issued were valid since the Emergency Ordinance was still enforceable for a period of six months despite its August 1 expiry date.

This was in response to Wong’s question on whether the government was prepared to terminate notices for fines issued after July 21 following confusion over the status of the Emergency Ordinance.

“As announced, the Emergency Ordinance (Prevention and Infectious Disease Control) (Amendment) 2021, which gives legality to the issuance of fine notices, remains valid until six months after the Emergency ends, and that is until February 1, 2022 or until the Ordinance is repealed by Parliament.

“Therefore, there is no confusion as stated,” Khairy said.