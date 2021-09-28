A-G’s Report: Mampu urged to implement online MyGov*Net monitoring methods to improve efficiency

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 2, online monitoring methods would ensure prudent financial management, including monitoring network usage, payment in line with usage as well as imposing late services penalties (liquidated and ascertained damages) with more efficiency. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) has been advised to implement online monitoring methods for the Government Integrated Telecommunications Network (MyGov*Net) services.

MyGov*Net provides the network infrastructure for federal government ministries, departments or agencies, and federal statutory bodies.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 2, online monitoring methods would ensure prudent financial management, including monitoring network usage, payment in line with usage as well as imposing late services penalties (liquidated and ascertained damages) with more efficiency.

The report also stated that the MyGov*Net’s services are satisfactory in terms of access to government and agency applications but unsatisfactory in terms of implementation, monitoring, contract management, and control at Mampu and agency levels.

“There are a number of financial management weaknesses that involve double service charges, rebates not being taken into account as well as adjustment errors.

“There were situations which resulted in the use of two types of network technology at the same location with overlapping payments amounting to RM2.46 million, the MyGov*Net network not being used for more than three consecutive months amounting to RM1.78 million, and low line usage level amounting to RM0.65 million but paid to the contractor,” the report said.

In addition, the report found weaknesses in the contract management aspect involving preventive maintenance monitoring as well as the minimum bandwidth size limit for Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and mobile technology to be accepted by the agency.

“Mampu needs to ensure contract management is in favour of the government by stating clauses on the target number of locations for network installation, preventive maintenance frequency, and minimum bandwidth size limit for technologies accepted by the agency.

“Mampu also needs to perform due diligence to third parties before accepting or signing off on any high-impact activities or those involving network security,” the report noted.

Based on feedback received on September 15, 2020 and January 9, 2021, Mampu implemented initiatives in line with the government’s direction towards Data-as-a-Utility to upgrade line speeds with a minimum bandwidth of 10Mbps capacity under the Fourth MyGov*Net Services Supplementary Contract.

The contract was aimed at improving the user experience of the services provided by the agency.

As a result, the agency’s annual customer satisfaction survey showed an increase in customer satisfaction on the MyGov*Net service where the score obtained was above global standards.

“Audit analysis found that 101 respondents (81.5 per cent) out of 124 respondents were satisfied with the performance of the MyGov*Net network provided.

“Meanwhile, 23 respondents (18.5 per cent) were dissatisfied with the performance of the network because the size of the bandwidth received was too low and needed to be upgraded according to usage capacity and the number of users,” the report said. — Bernama