Works on Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak set for completion in 2022

An aerial view of the Batang Rajang Bridge, which is under Work Package 07 of the highway project. — Picture courtesy of JKR Sarawak via Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 26 — The Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) Sarawak has shown positive development as the completion of the project in Sarawak has reached 71 per cent.

Having commenced in October 2015, the RM16.117 billion project involving 11 work packages spanning 786km from Telok Melano to Miri is set for completion as early as the end of 2022. Due to various constraints including the movement control order, delays were inevitable.

It is currently implemented using the conventional method with the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) as its supervising officer.

Project is currently on track

LPB Sarawak marked its milestone with the completion of the first of its 11 work packages, the 32.77km Telok Melano-Sematan road in January 2019.

The works, which kicked off on Sept 15, 2015, and took 39 months to reach completion, is the ‘shortest’ of all LPB Sarawak work packages.

The other 10 packages from Sematan to Miri are currently progressing at 71 per cent.

The government is committed to ensuring sufficient allocation for LPB Sarawak as it is a major infrastructure project in the country.

For this purpose, the ministry is working closely with the state government in ensuring increased capacity of the related supply chain.

The latest SOP under NRP Phase 3 allows 100 per cent capacity for any construction work, as stated under Act 520 of the Construction Industry Development Board Act and professional services related to construction industry.

Limitations and challenges

The shortage in manpower and construction materials, limited machinery and the increase in prices of building materials following the Covid-19 pandemic have delayed LPB Sarawak’s implementation.

During NRP Phase 1 in Sarawak, the project faced constraints when the SOP only allowed 60 per cent worker’s capacity at the construction site, as well as facing limited supply of building materials and machinery.

However, when the state moved to Phase 2 and later on Phase 3 of the NRP, there was an increase in the capacity of workers and also the building materials’ supply industry.

Ensuring project continuity

The government, particularly the Ministry of Works, is making efforts and taking steps to ensure the LPB Sarawak project would proceed, despite limitations and challenges brought about by the pandemic.

These include implementation of mitigation plans, resetting of implementation schedule and reopening of supply and building material sectors in stages.

The implementation of mitigation plans by works package contractors is done with close supervision by JKR Sarawak, assisted by Project Management Consultant (PMC).

Ministry of Works also takes proactive steps to work regularly with the people through site visits and engagement sessions. This is to ensure that the economic recovery mitigation plan for the implementation of the Sarawak LPB Project is effective and high-impact.

Emerging challenges

To ensure LPB Sarawak is not disrupted during the pandemic, the ministry and implementing parties have to balance the needs of economic development and at the same time, minimise the risk of Covid-19 spread.

This remains necessary, amidst facing delays in project implementation and rising costs of building materials.

Pan Borneo Highway a game changer for Sarawak

Pan Borneo Highway will transform the panorama of the areas alongside its alignment, boost mobility at the same time enhancing the economic sectors, providing the avenue for the sprouting of commercial centres, factories and tourist attractions.

Furthermore, the Pan Borneo Highway will continue to be toll free.

Other than paving the way for a highly-skilled workforce in the construction sector, the highway project would also contribute to the socio-economic development of the people, create employment opportunities and act as a catalyst for Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) towards achieving a developed state status by 2030. — Borneo Post