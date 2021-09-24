Police bust gang behind four gold store heists across Klang Valley

Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan goes through items seized from the Geng Amir @ Kecik during a press conference at the Gombak district police headquarters September 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The police have busted a gang of Malaysian youths between 20 and 30-years-old who allegedly robbed four gold stores around the Klang Valley of RM900,000 worth in jewellery.

According to Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan, 21 men and two women were arrested in their operation dubbed Ops Dulang.

He said the police were able to identify seven who committed the robberies, six who acted as fences for the stolen items, two involved in storing the stolen goods and eight who knew of the crimes.

“The modus operandi of this gang, known as Geng Amir @ Kecik, was to hit the stores with machetes, axes and hammers. They would pretend to be customers to observe the workers and to identify their weak points.

“They used the same two motorcycles in all four robberies, and would change the cover set of the motorcycles once the crime was done. They would also burn the clothes they used in the theft right after,” he said in a press conference at the Gombak District Police Headquarters.

Abd Jalil said that the investigation will be done under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery, respectively.

The police also managed to recover six lumps of gold weighing 645.7g and worth RM158,488 that were made from melted jewellery, four gold necklaces weighing approximately 123g worth RM30,381, two gold wristbands weighing approximately 45.4g worth RM11,214 and one gold heel anklet weighing approximately 9.7g worth RM2,396.

In their raids, the police also recovered one machete, three motorcycles, two motorcycle cover sets, three helmets, two jackets, one weighing machine, eight receipt books and 15 handphones that were all used in the crimes.

The police are also on the lookout for two more suspects who were on the run. The first is Mohd Hafizuddin Roslan, also known as “Boy Selayang”, and the second is Ataillah Ghazi, known as “Atai” to his accomplices.

“To those who have information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, please contact the investigating officer in charge of the case, ASP Agilan Iswaran and Inspector Shahrul Azzuan Sharom at 019-5230801 or 016-2014334.

“The police would also like to advise the public to always be vigilant and be aware of their modus operandi. We also urge the public to be our eyes and ears and share any information of any crime committed with us,” said Abd Jalil.